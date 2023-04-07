Cloud Engineer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
Your work will include and is not limited to
Design, deploy and manage the Cake 0 Emission AB cloud infrastructure on AWS
Ensure the cloud infrastructure is highly available, scalable, and secure
Collaborate with the development team to ensure that the infrastructure meets the needs of the business
Implement and manage AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, and VPCs
Optimize the infrastructure for cost and performance
Monitor and troubleshoot the infrastructure to ensure uptime and performance
About you
Professional experience in software development environment preferably Cloud Engineer, or in a similar role at a product development organisation
You have an engineering degree
You have experience with the AWS cloud platform such as S3, Redshift, EC2, Kinesis, Athena, and Quicksight
Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation or AWS CDK
Experience with time series databases such as Influx DB
Strong understanding of networking concepts such as TCP/IP, DNS, and VPNs Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/70 Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
7638816