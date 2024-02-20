Cloud Engineer
Welcome to Rapid Images, a group of over 100 technologists, artists, and creatives. Rapid Images challenges traditional image presentation by creating a visual and interactive customer experience using innovative and modern 3D technologies. We generate business by providing CGI-based solutions, such as images, configurators, and 3D products, all tailored to fit our customers' varied needs. We undertake exciting projects for market-leading companies across a variety of industries. The company is expanding and is located in the culturally and industrially significant building, Sockerbruket, in Göteborg.
We offer you a role in our growing team, at a creative work place that unite passionate developers with 3D artists and a joyful environment. We have a motivated group of 3D artists in a stimulating and knowledge-sharing work environment. Even though we are about 100 colleagues and constantly growing, there is still a small company feel at Rapid, with a flat organisation and easy-going atmosphere. We work in close collaboration with our customers and you will have big opportunities to influence your work and develop your skills.
We are currently seeking a experienced Cloud Engineer to join our dynamic team in the 3D industry, based in Gothenburg.
As a Cloud Engineer at Rapid, you will work with modern web development. Being a part in a team of skilled and driven engineers with a learning work environment. Your responsibilities will encompass a broad spectrum of cloud and architecture tasks. You will be involved in a lot of the organisational challenges and provide good solutions and work in a wide front with technologies. This role require collaboration, problem-solving skills, and a strong work ethic. We value individuals who can consistently deliver high-quality work and possess good communication skills.
Required Skills:
• Cloud technology (preferably: AWS, meritorious: GCP, Azure)
• Proficient in Typescript, Python, Laravel, Rust
• Terraform
• Microservice architecture
• Docker and Kubernetes
• Secure Testing
• Machine learning
• You know your way around Test Automation, DevOps, Shell Scripting, SQL, Version Control and CI/CD
Does the above fit you? Then please don't hesitate but send us an application straight away! We are interviewing candidates in this very moment and do not want to miss out on your application!
We require all employees to be at our office 3 days a week.
Location: Rapid Images, Sockerbruket 17, 414 51 Göteborg, Sweden
Duration: Fulltime
Primary contact: william.humlehagen@rapidimages.se
