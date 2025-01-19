Cloud DevSecOps Engineer
evroc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos evroc AB i Stockholm
Introducing evroc
At evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud.
Location: Stockholm
Job type: Permanent position
The Role
We are looking for an experienced Cloud DevSecOps Engineer to enhance our cloud security and vulnerability team. You will focus on proactive security research, developing security tools, conducting assessments, and assisting development teams with secure code reviews. Deep knowledge of cloud security models and a proven track record of successful incident resolution are essential for this role.
What You'll Tackle
Implement and manage security monitoring tools to detect real-time threats in cloud environments.
Collaborate with cloud engineering teams to integrate security best practices into CI/CD pipelines.
Conduct regular security assessments on cloud infrastructure to address vulnerabilities.
Develop and maintain cloud security policies, ensuring compliance with standards like ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and GDPR.
Monitor and respond to security alerts and incidents, mitigating risks promptly.
Design and implement incident response plans for cloud-based security breaches.
Stay up to date with cloud security trends and technologies to enhance the organization's security posture.
Skills We Value
Typically 5+ years of hands-on experience in platform and cloud security.
Strong knowledge of GCP, Azure, AWS, containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes), and cloud infrastructure security.
Advanced C, C++, Golang or Rust (Linux and systems-level) programming skills and secure coding practices.
Experience with networks, system security, IAM, encryption, firewalls, SIEM tools, vulnerability scanners, and Terraform.
Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CEH, or CompTIA Security+ are advantageous.
Excellent communicator who collaborates effectively with cross-functional teams, including remote colleagues.We value individuals who demonstrate strong leadership and initiative, with the ability to take ownership of security projects independently.
We offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!
At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
Applicants must possess a valid work permit. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare evroc AB
(org.nr 559398-0930), https://evroc.com/ Arbetsplats
evroc Jobbnummer
9111324