Cloud Architect Volvo Group Connected Solutions - Volvo Business Services AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB

Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-06-29Cloud Architect - Volvo Group Connected SolutionsDo you want to be part of a global organization leading the development of theVolvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.This is us, your new colleaguesAs you can imagine, keeping track of over 1 000 000 connected customer assets rolling around the world is indeed a challenge. Now ponder, that vehicles in a few years will be autonomous - and you've got the challenge of your life. Our Technology team manages the development and maintenance of our global connectivity platform - and your experience is needed.We are now looking for a Cloud Architect within Technology and our Cloud Center of Excellence.The roleAs a team we are together responsible for giving freedom to the builders with an automated and secured environment supporting all the right tools to do the job. We help our builders to dream big and create greatness.Main responsibility:Provide guidance within cloud technology, cloud security and cloud economics across our complete organization.Enable DevOps teams in their cloud journey by giving best practices and guidance around optimization of cloud adoption within their product.Support our DevOps teams with right tooling for cost awareness and cost optimization.Your profileWe would like you to have a true interest in Cloud computing, automation and new technologies. Just like us you have a mindset where everything is possible and learning by asking. Enthusiastic as a person and loves a changing environment. We are big thinkers and always want to exceed customer expectations. You have great experience within some of these fields:FinOps - Cloud Economics, Cost Optimization, Cost Visualization.Cloud StrategiesDesigning, Migrating, Developing, Support and Implementation of web applications using Java/J2EE Technologies.Cloud Architectures - SAAS, PAAS and IAAS Models, Integration Platform as a Service like AWS Well Architected/ Google Cloud ArchitecturesAnd also deep technical knowledge and experience in at least one of these fields:Public Clouds e.g. AWS, Google, AzureDevelopment languages like Java, Python, Go, Ruby, BashAdvanced analytics/M.L.CD/CI toolingContainers and OrchestrationSystem Admin (Linux)Database knowledge (SQL, NoSQL)Network knowledge (Load Balancing, Routing, certificates)EducationPreferably one of the following, or equivalent:Master of Science Software engineering specialized within Cloud computingMaster of Science Computer science specialized within distributed systemsMaster of Science Software engineering specialized within automationWhat can we offer you?You will be part of a team that creates great results through amazing people, strong relationships and a high-performance culture. We are of course using the latest technologies delivering a very modern micro-service-based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model your work will cover a broad spectrum, all the way from developing prototypes of future world class applications to managing the lifecycle of the existing ones.Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization. It is under the circumstances with the pandemic recommended to work from home but will be possible to have a flexible workplace also going forward.Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!Want to know more? Contact us!This position will be finalized after summer, and we will go through all application starting in August. Do you have any questions around this role please contact:Anders Rahm-Nilzon, Director Cloud Center of Excellence, +46-765-537080.Swedish work permit is mandatory.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31Volvo Business Services AB5836969