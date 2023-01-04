Clinical Supply Coordinator
2023-01-04
At AstraZeneca, we believe in the potential of our people and you'll develop beyond what you thought possible! We make the most of your skills and passion by actively supporting you to see what you can achieve no matter where you start with us.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
The Clinical Supply Coordinator (CSC) supports Global Clinical Supply Chain (GCSC) to ensure the delivery of clinical material and associated information to meet the agreed clinical demand. This role is a great opportunity for someone who thrives working in a task based, agile and global environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The CSC supports GCSC teams with diverse task-based activities that include:
• Timely management of temperature excursions affecting clinical trial material.
• Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
• Coordination of the ordering process for the manufacture of study labelled material. * Electronic document archiving and quality control.
• Documentation and coordination of product complaints and GMP deviations.
• User Acceptance Testing of digital systems.
• Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
• Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A scientific, business or supply chain degree (or equivalent)
• Thrives in a process orianted workplace, on task based activities and iwith a focus on the customer
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Personal skills
• Organised and structured with an excellent aptitude for digital systems
• Team player with a problem solving mindset and focus on quality
• Comfortable in a high paced and agile environment
• Ability to reflect, see the bigger picture, whilst also having focus on the detail
Other information
• Start: 2 April 2023
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Mölndal
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wishes that all quiestions regarding the role is handled by Academic Wotk.
We work with an ongoing selection and the advert might be closed before the role is filled if we have moved forward to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
