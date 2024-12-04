Clinical Specialist - Chemotherapy
2024-12-04
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have clinical experience with chemotherapy and are you ready for a new challenge? Join RaySearch as one of our clinical specialists and help us advance cancer care.
About the position
RaySearch develops state of the art oncology software used at clinics around the world to treat cancer patients in an efficient way. As a clinical specialist at RaySearch you will join the User Experience team and make your clinical experience matter.
Responsibilities:
• Provide input to the product design process based on clinical knowledge and skills.
• Participate in risk analysis discussions, conducting risk analyses for products and evaluating product safety upon their entry into the market.
• Evaluate software during the design, development, and validation process to ensure user requirements are fulfilled.
• Review customer complaints and inquiries related to the product and participate in discussions on patient safety.
• Assist service and development departments in handling escalated customer issues.
• Provide clinical expertise in the field of chemotherapy to all areas of the company.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who is independent and self-motivated. Since you will be communicating both internally and externally, we believe that you are social, have strong communication skills and a strong sense of responsibility. You should be flexible, thourough, and structured in your approach, with a clear focus on customer needs and customer satisfaction. Extensive knowledge of clinical workflows and an understanding of users' needs in an oncology department are essential. You will travel to visit customer clinics a few times per year.
You are skilled in discussing requirements, writing clear specifications, and conducting extensive testing-especially exploratory testing-to ensure the right solutions are being implemented. You will be responsible for receiving, prioritizing, and evaluating feature requests from customers, along with handling the associated administrative tasks.
Essential experience & skills:
• Degree in relevant clinical field.
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English).
• Minimum 5 years clinical experience with chemotherapy.
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
