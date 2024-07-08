Clinical Compliance Manager
2024-07-08
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Are you a seasoned clinical research professional with a passion for compliance and a knack for navigating complex regulations? Do you have a proven track record of ensuring adherence to research guidelines and driving quality in clinical evidence generation? If yes, we want to hear from you!
Mölnlycke is seeking a Clinical Compliance Manager to join our Clinical, Medical, and Professional Affairs (CMPA) organisation. This is an opportunity to work independently and at the same time be a part of a team in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
In this position you will operate globally and stationed out of our headquarters in Gothenburg.
About the job
As the Clinical Compliance Manager at CMPA, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements, standards, and company policies across all clinical generation activities. You will lead efforts to uphold best practices in clinical research and ensure full compliance with regulatory frameworks.
This position involves spearheading the development, implementation, and upkeep of robust clinical quality management systems and standard operating procedures. You will report to Senior Manager Clinical Compliance.
Key responsibilities include:
Ensure that all clinical research activities comply with applicable regulations and standard
Maintain, implement and update Clinical, Medical, and Professional Affairs (CMPA) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to meet regulatory requirements
Stay current on regulations and industry standards to ensure compliance and provide in-house expertise on clinical evidence generation, clinical data collection, and relevant healthcare compliance
Define training needs and keep the department informed and trained on relevant rules, regulations, and guidelines
Manage CMPA's audit-related activities, including vendor qualification and clinical studies
Responsible for managing and monitoring NC, CAPA, planned deviations, and other clinical quality-related activities at CMPA
Liaise with internal and external parties involved in legal, quality, and regulatory affairs to anticipate and respond to new developments in clinical evidence generation
Mentor and support other team members
What you will need:
Academic background in Life Sciences (medical, clinical, regulatory, or scientific)
Minimum 6 years of experience in Clinical Research within Medical Device/Pharmaceutical/CRO industries
In-depth knowledge of clinical research rules, regulations, guidelines, and industry trends
Experience with Non-Conformance, Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs), planned deviation is a must
Proficiency in Good Clinical Practice (GCP) principles (e.g., ISO 14155:2020, 21 CFR, EU MDR) and other relevant regulations/standards (e.g., GDPR, MDCG, MDSAP)
Experience in developing, implementing and maintaining procedures
Excellent networking skills, high ethical standards, and strong communication abilities with the capability to assert necessary compliance measures
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Ability to travel up to 25% domestically and internationally
Preferred qualifications:
Experience in Wound Care management
Clinical Research Associate experience
Experience in Quality Affairs (QA)
Clinical writing experience
Certification in Quality management (e.g., CQA, CMQ/OE)
What you'll get...
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Molnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
