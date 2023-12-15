Clinical Budget Management Director / Associate Dir. to ITB-MED
Job description
ITB-MED is looking to add a Clinical Budget Management Director / Associate Director to the team. In the role, you will have primary responsibility for the development, oversight, and management of all matters related to ITB-MED's clinical budgeting and forecasting. This includes strategic planning, process development, and active involvement in the tracking, editing and reporting of the clinical development budgets for all ITB clinical programs. You will work cross-functionally and with all external vendors to prepare accurate study budgets and forecasts per company time lines.
The position is based in Stockholm, and will include occasional travel e.g. to the NYC office.
You will report to the VP Head of Operations & Program Management.
Your responsibilities & duties
Lead the budget and forecasting process, which includes the development of protocol and non-protocol budgets in collaboration with all ITB functional departments and the mapping of budget proposal activities to the overall clinical development budget program.
* Provide oversight for a wide range of activities, including but not limited to forecasting, reporting and management of the clinical development budget process for all ITB clinical development activities.
* Collaborate with ITB executive management to establish and adhere to best practices for clinical budget management.
* Develop and lead a strategic budget process that is comprehensive and transparent to meet the current and future needs of ITB.
* Proactively work with department heads to improve financial outcomes and works with leadership to provide budgetary and analytic support to optimize the use of ITB financial resources.
* Serve as the principal contact for all ITB clinical budget issues.
* Evaluate and monitor the performance of ITB clinical development programs against their respective budgets/forecasts.
* Work with department heads to understand and explain any significant deviation between budget/ forecast and actual.
* Responsible for the review of clinical project proposals, budget contracts and agreements to ensure all costs are reasonably accounted for in advance of the signing of all contracts.
* Perform financial analyses across all ITB clinical development programs to identify key drivers, trends, benchmarks, and risks. Develop and present financial reports, metrics and analyses to increase understanding of budget variances.
What you'll need to succeed
You likely are, or have been, working at a large to mid-sized CRO company.
To succeed in the role, you need:
* 10+ years' experience of accounting, budgeting, auditing, or financial analysis
* Strong understanding of drug development process
* Demonstrated organizational and leadership skills in the management of various projects and functions
* Ability to apply mathematical concepts to such tasks as budgeting, cash flow, forecasting, probability analysis, statistics and scenario planning to support corporate planning process
* Advanced MS Excel experience
* Experience working with international clinical studies/programs is required
* Ability to establish goals, structures, and processes necessary to implement a strategic vision.
* Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.
* Excellent English communication skills, both verbal and written
As a person, you are/have:
* Strategic and analytical thinking skills with an ability to solve problems and make decisions.
* Detail and quality oriented
* A positive attitude, flexibility and a proactive thought process.
Desirable requirements
* Ability to work cooperatively across all levels of the organization and to build collaborative relationships
* Knowledge of PC software, including Microsoft Office products
* Excellent oral/written communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills
* BS/BA or equivalent in business, math or science. Master's degree preferred
* Ability to read, analyze and interpret scientific and technical information and data
* Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions and deal with several abstract and concrete variables
You will also benefit from
* Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions
What you'll get in return
We aim to create an environment where the best people want to work, where they can turn their passion into their job and realize their full potential.
* A chance to contribute to potentially improving the lives of patients
* Competitive pay and benefits
* Excellent healthcare and retirement plans
* Inspiring facilities & environment - moving into a combined lab and office space in "Forskaren", Stockholm's new life science center, in 2024
What you need to do now
In this recruitment, ITB-MED is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, please submit your application with an updated CV and personal letter in the same document. For specific questions on the role, please contact Linus Norrbom, linus.norrbom@hays.com
, or Måns Rosenkvist, mans.rosenkvist@hays.com
. Applications will be processed as they come, so don't hesitate to submit your application today.
