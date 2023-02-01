Climate Specialist
WHO YOU ARE
You are a passionate expert in reducing our climate footprint so that Ingka Group has a positive impact on the climate and our planet.
We are looking for purpose-led specialists for the Climate Team, reporting to the Climate Manager. You will be a key player in delivering our purpose to balance economic growth and positive social impact with environmental protection and regeneration.
To be successful in this role, you have:
• Advanced knowledge of how to balance and navigate environmental, social, and economic aspects of the business with the purpose of generating growth within the limits of the planet
• Strong collaboration skills - you seek collaboration cross-functionally to reach the highest possible impact and build strong and trustful relationships on different levels inside and outside IKEA
• A proven track record of interdependent leadership skills - you can communicate a broad understanding of strategic goals and objectives and take action across the business in order to achieve results through others
• Comprehensive knowledge in the area of Climate with up-to-date knowledge of the latest trends and research, ideally in one or more of the following areas: Energy and CO2 and/ or Climate Finance
• Broad knowledge of how to influence policy and regulation, and how to lead strategic advocacy and communication
• Higher education in climate or similar
At IKEA, you are welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We do not care how you furnished your home. We are interested in you simply because you are you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
You will be responsible for developing and facilitating the Ingka strategic direction across a number of different topic areas within the Climate Team. You will facilitate our cross-company commitments, ultimately helping us to deliver to our People & Planet Positive 2030 ambitions.
More specifically, you will:
• Develop, implement, and maintain guiding principles, policies, and business requirements for Climate, aligned and up to date with current legislation
• Assess and propose prioritized topics to business development and innovation roadmap and other deliveries, contributing to the Climate strategic agenda, based on identified challenges and opportunities. Inspire the business to take action in the right areas.
• Facilitate the clarification of roles and responsibilities across the organization to deliver the Climate strategic direction and ensure ownership at the right levels
• Provide insights and expertise to the development of a long-term strategic engagement that contributes to our overall objectives across all parts of the business
• Provide insights and expertise to the Performance & Reporting team in order to secure high-quality analysis and reporting
• Provide expert advice in Climate to proactively support the business and senior management with directions, tools, measurements, and knowledge
These roles are permanent positions and will be located in Sweden (Malmö).
OUR TEAM WITHIN IKEA
At the heart of our business are people. We look after each other and we work through questions and challenges together. As part Group Sustainability, our purpose is to enable Ingka Group to transform into a resilient and people and planet positive business by 2030 by providing strategic direction and facilitating the integration of sustainability leadership across our three business areas.
If you have any questions about the process, please contact the Recruiter Julia Schnittger at julia.schnittger@ingka.ikea.com
Please note that due to GDPR reasons we do not accept applications by email, and we want you to send us your application (CV and cover letter) in English no later than 11th of February 2023.
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities do not apply for jobs unless they are 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we would like to consider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application. [From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014]
