Climate & LCA Specialist
AB Tetra Pak / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2023-09-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak's Sustainability & Communications function drives the company's sustainability ambitions to meet and exceed expectations of customers and society. We leverage our expertise to accelerate sustainable solutions along our value chain and transition to a low carbon circular economy that reduces waste and climate impact. You can read more about our sustainability work at https://www.tetrapak.com/sustainability/our-approach
You will be an integral part of the Climate Programmes team. In your role as Climate & LCA Specialist, you will support our Climate Programme and play a key role in helping Tetra Pak achieve our ambitious climate goals.
This is a permanent position reporting to the Director Climate Programmes. You will be based in Lund, Sweden. Travels are limited, maximum up to 25 % of your time.
What you will do
Main focus of this position is to:
Lead studies investigating and assessing applicability, impact and recommended Tetra Pak response to ongoing developments in standards and guidance on GHG accounting, reporting and target setting (e.g. GHG Protocol land sector & removals guidance and FLAG target setting guidance).
Lead on specific LCA & carbon footprint studies and investigations
Support GHG accounting and reporting which can include calculation of greenhouse gas emissions, preparation of GHG accounts, creation of scenarios & forecasts, and reporting of progress towards climate targets
Support credible external value chain and product level reporting including ESG, CSRD (ESRS E1), and CDP reporting
Engage with external stakeholders & initiatives and stay abreast of industry and international standards in the areas of GHG accounting, target setting, LCA and product foot-printing
Be a subject matter expert on GHG accounting and reporting; product Life cycle assessment & carbon foot-printing
We believe you have
You are a sustainability professional used to working across boundaries and cultures. You have a proven ability to motivate others and engage diverse teams to solve complex problems and achieve ambitious long-term goals.
We believe you have:
a bachelor's degree, or MSc, in Environmental or Chemical Engineering, or Environmental Science
a minimum of 5 years relevant professional experience working with Life Cycle Assessment and GHG accounting; experience of CDP reporting and/or ESG reporting an advantage
deep knowledge of international and industry standards in the areas of GHG accounting and reporting and Life cycle assessment
high level proficiency in English; Swedish an advantage
As a person, you are an analytical and committed team player, capable of taking initiative and getting things done. You are comfortable handling change. Managing stakeholders and working across boundaries comes naturally to you. You are a competent project manager and can see the big picture whilst still being able to focus on the small but very important stuff. You possess good communication skills and can interact with stake holders at different levels worldwide.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of leading the sustainability transformation, apply through our careers page on https://jobs.tetrapak.com/
submitting your CV and motivational letter.
This job posting expires on 2023-10-11
To know more about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919.
Questions about the position contact David Cockburn at +46 46 36 3595.
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Öresundsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8147472