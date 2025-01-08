Client Technical Support B2B, Stockholm
We are expanding our global, world-class support function with a Client Technical Support Specialist. We are looking for a self-driven and curious team member who thrives in a fast-growing and agile environment!
About the role
You will join our team in Stockholm and be part of our global support team, which also includes colleagues from our officesin Boston and Sydney. This is a collaborative and friendly team with a strong can-do mentality.
In this role, you will be responsible for managing all incoming Funnel Data Hub and Measurement user queries alongside your colleagues. Beyond solving immediate customer issues, you'll leverage analytics and data-driven insights to identify patterns, refine processes, share insights with the rest of the organization and contribute to building smart solutions that reduce the need for support over time.
Some tasks and responsibilities:
Help business customers troubleshoot the product and usage challenges.
Analyze customer and support data to troubleshoot, identify trends, recurring issues, and opportunities for proactive improvements.
Triage a wide range of requests and safely courier the information to the right team (e.g., Development, Product, Customer Success, Solution Consulting, Finance).
Collaborate closely with the Product Development team to ensure we deliver the best solutions for our customers.
Lead and participate in cross-organizational initiatives to make Funnel a better product.
Contribute to knowledge base content, ensuring each business plan has relevant content that is easy to surface.
Prioritize and elevate burning issues and emerging trends by delivering clear, actionable insights that empower teams to identify root causes and implement effective solutions.
Who you are
Service-oriented: You get energy from helping customers and solving their issues. You can see things from the customer's perspective and adapt your approach accordingly.
Analytical mindset: You enjoy diving into data, identifying patterns, and using metrics to guide decision-making. You bring a structured and detail-oriented approach to problem-solving.
Challenging: You're not afraid to challenge customers, colleagues, or yourself by asking questions and being transparent about what works and what doesn't.
Collaborative: You are a team player who values collective success and thrives in cross-functional collaboration across departments and offices.
Curious: You love learning and want to understand how the product works, find new ways of working, and explore alternative solutions.
Open-Minded: You thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where not all answers or processes are set in stone.
Skills and experience
Minimum 2 years of experience in B2B customer technical support management.
Strong technical understanding, combined with exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.
Great written communication skills with the ability to create clear and instructional content for customers.
It is a big bonus if you also have:
Experience working in a SaaS company with a basic knowledge of the digital advertising and digital analytics space.
Knowledge of any programming language.
Who we are
Funnel is the leading Marketing Intelligence platform that empowers marketers to automatically collect, model, visualize, and analyze data from over 500 marketing platforms-without the need for SQL or scripting. Now equipped with measurement, Funnel combines Marketing Mix Modelling, Multi Touch Attribution, and Incrementality Testing to triangulate the true effectiveness of marketing efforts and provide smart, data-driven suggestions.
Trusted by more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, including globally recognized brands such as Adidas and Sony, Funnel generated over $50M in ARR in 2023 and continues to feature in the FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies.Since its founding in 2014, Funnel has grown into a global team of over 300 employees, with offices in Stockholm, Boston, Dublin, London, Hamburg, and Sydney.Other information This role is located in our Stockholm office. At Funnel, we highly value in-person collaboration and we have an office-first approach. We work from the office a minimum of four days a week while still allowing plenty of flexibility for when life happens, during the summer months, and holidays.
