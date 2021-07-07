Client Strategist / Customer Success Manager - Talent & Partner AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Client Strategist / Customer Success Manager
Talent & Partner AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
This is Talent & Partner! We only work with high-performing individuals and recruit to some of Swedens and the worlds most attractive workplaces. This is what makes us one of the market-leading recruitment agencies in Sweden within the field of business.
The company was founded in 2015 with the mission to democratize and make programmatic advertising accessible for small-medium businesses and media agencies worldwide. They have developed a self-service programmatic platform to help companies of all sizes achieve more with their marketing without the need of extensive resources, like knowledge, budget, or time.
This is a unique opportunity to get in early and work alongside a world-class team of entrepreneurs, with a fast-growing startup, offering tons of freedom and responsibility. They value pro-activity, enthusiasm and creativity. Be a part of changing the programmatic landscape the way we know it, in a fast-paced environment with explosive career growth opportunities!
We offer the right candidate opportunities for future employment with equity, and a competitive salary.
This role will be based in central Stockholm, Sweden
Client Strategist / Customer Success Manager
Key Account Management;
Customer Concern Resolution
Understand campaign/client issues and distribute resolution tasks among the team
Campaign strategy and implementation
Conceptualize and implement campaign strategies across a wide variety of verticals (gambling/e-commerce/finance)
Upsell clients who have the potential to increase their monthly budgets
Custom Reporting
Conceptualize custom reports and activate appropriate team members to help with production
Optimization Advice
Go through current campaigns and suggest strategic improvements to increase results
Ad-ops / Account Management;
Day-to-day client operations and campaign management, including identifying technical blockers like pixel installation issues.
Plan and execute programmatic campaigns and strategies across our entire customer portfolio.
Day-to-day, proactive, account operations (Ad-ops);
Budget allocation
Pixel issue resolution
Basic technical troubleshooting
Invoicing
Portfolio management;
Identify potential campaign issues/blockers and work with tech support/client strategist to solve the issues
Day-to-day communication and client support, including chat support, email and meetings.
Strategic planning and execution;
The candidate is expected to be self-sufficient in managing accounts - including budget planning, invoicing, and strategic programmatic campaign management.
What skill set is needed?
Excellent client- and marketing strategist skills. Excellent Swedish and English including both written and verbal communication. Strong organizational and prioritization skills. Ability to meet and exceed clients expectations. 3+ years of digital media experience is beneficial, (programmatic is a plus).
Application
Please apply with your resume and a cover letter via link or to: work@talentpartner.se
View all open positions https://talentpartner.se/sok-jobb/
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Talent & Partner AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 8, 5tr
11434 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5850758
