Client Partner - Manufacturing
Tata Consultancy Services Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Consultancy Services Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Om jobbet
Client Partner
We are looking for a Client Partner within the manufacturing sector. As Client Partner, you will be responsible for meeting the sales targets and manage the relationship with the customer. The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Flexibility to travel within Europe and to India on short notice is important.
Key responsibilities include:
• Manage the account as client partner - Responsible for the Profit and Loss
• Work closely with the Major Market for winning new Logos
• Put together new Value propositions for the geography i.e., domain specific offerings
• Represent TCS in conferences and summits across the Nordic Region and showcase TCS experiences
• Own the complete sales cycle for major RFP (right from prospecting to closure)
• Lead and/or Build the proposal in line with RFI, RFP requirements by working with a global solution and delivery team
• Lead the customer meetings and Joint value discovery sessions with customers during RFI and RFP process
• Participate in Contract negotiations
• Coordinate with 3rd party companies to create joint solution and response to bids
PROFILE
You have an academic degree and at least 10 years of experience within the manufacturing sector. You should have a strong understanding of the IT delivery process as well as TCS solutions and strengths. Also, you are able to negotiate contracts in such a way that TCS purposes are achieved as well as keeping the customer satisfied. You have good presentation skills and excellent written and oral communication skills in English. You are experienced in project management.
We provide equal opportunities to all our employees and to all eligible applicants for employment in our company. We do not unfairly discriminate on any ground, including race, caste, religion, colour, ancestry, marital status, gender, sexual orientation, age, nationality, ethnic origin, disability or any other category protected by applicable law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Consultancy Services Sverige AB
(org.nr 556559-4008), http://www.tcs.com
Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 (12tr) (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9035729