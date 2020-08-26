Cleaning staff for Malmö / Lund - Qvickstep AB - Städarjobb i Malmö

Qvickstep AB / Städarjobb / Malmö2020-08-26#jobbjustnuQvickstep AB is a home cleaning company with 14 employees from different parts of the world. All staff work out in the field on their own during the day. We usually meet in the morning / afternoon. Supervisor / support is available all day.We wish you have documented experience in hotel cleaning or professional home cleaning. You should have good social ability and feel comfortable in meeting our customers. Of course you must be a service oriented, responsible and reliable person.Good knowledge of Swedish or English is required, as customer contacts are common and work management are in Swedish / English.Qvickstep AB is looking for personnel in home cleaning for cleaning assignments in private homes in Lund and Malmö and the surrounding area. You get around to your customers by car. Due to time constraints, we do not have time to respond to all applications.Welcome with your application!2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Qvickstep AB5333756