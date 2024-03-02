Cleaner/Housekeeper

Housekeeping Långedrag AB / Städarjobb / Göteborg
2024-03-02


Visa alla städarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Housekeeping Långedrag AB i Göteborg

Cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB is looking for cleaners!
We offer:
• Full-time contract (100%, tillsvidare),
• Fixed monthly salary,
• Fixed schedule from Monday to Friday (08:00-17:00).
• No work on weekends!
• Great and supportive team, stability and growth opportunities.
If you speak English, have cleaning experience and B category drivers licence (personal car is not needed), apply by sending your CV to jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing, so do not hesitate and apply now.
Hope to see you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15
E-post: jobb@langehouse.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job application".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Housekeeping Långedrag AB (org.nr 559156-4355)
Redegatan 1 C (visa karta)
426 77  VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8511909

Prenumerera på jobb från Housekeeping Långedrag AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Housekeeping Långedrag AB: