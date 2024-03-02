Cleaner/Housekeeper
2024-03-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB is looking for cleaners!
We offer:
• Full-time contract (100%, tillsvidare),
• Fixed monthly salary,
• Fixed schedule from Monday to Friday (08:00-17:00).
• No work on weekends!
• Great and supportive team, stability and growth opportunities.
If you speak English, have cleaning experience and B category drivers licence (personal car is not needed), apply by sending your CV to jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing, so do not hesitate and apply now.
Hope to see you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15
E-post: jobb@langehouse.se
Housekeeping Långedrag AB
Redegatan 1 C (visa karta
)
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
8511909