Cleaner
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Städarjobb / Boden Visa alla städarjobb i Boden
2026-07-14
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ Cleaners. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
• Clean offices, meeting rooms, reception areas, corridors, kitchens, dining areas, and other common spaces.
• Sweep, vacuum, mop, and maintain floors in a clean condition.
• Dust and wipe desks, furniture, shelves, windowsills, and other surfaces.
• Empty waste bins and replace waste bags.
• Clean and sanitize toilets, washrooms, and kitchen facilities.
• Refill consumables such as soap, paper towels, toilet paper, coffee, tea, sugar, milk, and drinking water.
• Prepare and serve tea, coffee, and other refreshments to employees, visitors, and guests as required.
• Set up and maintain refreshment stations and meeting room catering before, during, and after meetings.
• Wash and store cups, glasses, plates, and kitchen utensils.
• Maintain cleanliness and hygiene of kitchenettes, coffee machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other pantry equipment.
• Monitor stocks of cleaning materials and pantry supplies and inform the Administration Department when replenishment is required.
• Report maintenance issues, damages, or safety hazards to the Administration Department.
• Use cleaning equipment and chemicals safely and in accordance with company procedures.
• Follow all Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) policies and hygiene standards.
• Perform any other reasonable duties assigned by the supervisor.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
10002801