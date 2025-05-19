Cleaner

Senior Material (Europe) AB / Städarjobb / Eskilstuna
2025-05-19


WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world for a greener future. Our company, founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, produces separator film - a key component in lithium-ion batteries that ensures safety and performance. In 2021, we established our European headquarters in Eskilstuna, Sweden, where we are building one of Europe's most modern battery material production plants. Now you have the opportunity to join us on this exciting journey!
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented cleaner to support our facilities in Eskilstuna. You will be responsible for maintaining a clean, safe, and pleasant environment in our offices, canteen, kitchen, and temporary accommodation areas.
Key Responsibilities
General cleaning of offices, restrooms, meeting rooms, kitchen, and dining areas


Waste collection and sorting according to recycling guidelines


Dishwashing and upkeep of kitchen appliances


Turnover and cleaning of staff accommodation rooms and common areas


Addressing urgent cleaning needs as they arise

What We Offer
A supportive team environment


Stable working hours


Opportunity to be part of a green-tech company shaping the future

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Senior Material (Europe) AB (org.nr 559266-0723), https://www.seniormaterial.com/

Arbetsplats
Senior Material

Jobbnummer
9345779

