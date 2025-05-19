Cleaner
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world for a greener future. Our company, founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, produces separator film - a key component in lithium-ion batteries that ensures safety and performance. In 2021, we established our European headquarters in Eskilstuna, Sweden, where we are building one of Europe's most modern battery material production plants. Now you have the opportunity to join us on this exciting journey!
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented cleaner to support our facilities in Eskilstuna. You will be responsible for maintaining a clean, safe, and pleasant environment in our offices, canteen, kitchen, and temporary accommodation areas.
Key Responsibilities
General cleaning of offices, restrooms, meeting rooms, kitchen, and dining areas
Waste collection and sorting according to recycling guidelines
Dishwashing and upkeep of kitchen appliances
Turnover and cleaning of staff accommodation rooms and common areas
Addressing urgent cleaning needs as they arise
What We Offer
A supportive team environment
Stable working hours
Opportunity to be part of a green-tech company shaping the future
