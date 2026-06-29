Cleaner - Colive Caseus, Göteborg
Colive 2 AB / Städarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla städarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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Cleaner – COLIVE Caseus, Göteborg
Do you take pride in creating clean, welcoming spaces where people feel at home?
At COLIVE, we're looking for a Cleaner to join our team at COLIVE Caseus in Göteborg. If you're detail-oriented, reliable, and enjoy working independently, we'd love to hear from you.
About COLIVE
COLIVE is one of Sweden's leading coliving operators, creating modern homes and vibrant communities for young professionals. Our mission is to provide more than just accommodation—we create places where people feel at home.
About the role
As a Cleaner, you play an important role in ensuring our residents enjoy a clean, safe, and welcoming living environment. You'll be responsible for maintaining high cleanliness standards throughout the property and preparing apartments for new residents.
Your responsibilities include:
Daily and scheduled cleaning of common areas, including kitchens, lounges, corridors, stairwells, and shared bathrooms.
Cleaning apartments and rooms between resident move-ins and move-outs.
Deep cleaning when required.
Restocking cleaning supplies and consumables.
Reporting maintenance issues or damages to the operations team.
Ensuring all cleaning tasks are completed according to company standards.
Maintaining cleaning equipment and keeping storage areas organized.
Supporting the team with additional operational tasks when needed.
We're looking for someone who:
Has previous experience in professional cleaning, housekeeping, hotels, or property services.
Takes pride in delivering high-quality work.
Has excellent attention to detail.
Is reliable, organized, and able to work independently.
Has a positive attitude and enjoys helping create a great experience for residents.
Can communicate in English.
Previous experience in hospitality is an advantage but not required.
We offer
Part-time employment.
A stable position in a growing company.
A supportive and friendly work environment.
Opportunities for development within COLIVE.
Competitive salary and employment terms according to agreement.
Location: COLIVE Caseus, Göteborg
Employment: Part-time (50%)
Start date: As soon as possible
Apply today and become part of the COLIVE team, helping us create clean, welcoming homes where our residents can thrive. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29
E-post: noeller@colive.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Colive 2 AB
(org.nr 559256-6318), https://colive.se/
Smörkärnegatan 15 (visa karta
)
412 78 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Service Host
Noeller Oburu noeller@colive.se Jobbnummer
9983039