Clean Tech Business Developer in Renewable Chemicals, Fuels and Plastics
2023-11-07
Alfa Laval is looking for a
Clean Tech Business Developer in Renewable Chemicals, Fuels and Plastics - Energy Division Owner
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading- edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
Purpose & Mission
Energy Division and Business Unit Energy Separation is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and a need to strengthen our team. A new market is emerging in Renewable chemicals, fuels and plastics. Defossilization demands drive a need for new feedstocks and new usages into traditional products. Our separation and heat transfer solutions are well suited to take a substantial portion of these new markets. The role will contain two exciting functions: Owner and leader of the Energy Division Renewable Chemicals agenda cross three Business units and Business developer for BU Energy Separation driving mid- to long-term Renewable opportunities with focus on separation technologies.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you 're passionate about sustainability and to make a difference through technology. You are experienced in business development and preferably come from the renewables chemicals industry or have profound insights and experience in areas linked to industrial fermentation or waste to chemicals. You have a holistic understanding of the business landscape and like to identify the deeper industry and customer needs in order to understand the business drivers and develop the "right" opportunities. You 're comfortable interacting and building business relations on many levels, including executive. Organized and structured to keep several trails in parallel and successfully follow through without losing track. A team player comfortable working cross organization and cultures in a truly international environment.
About the job
You will work closely with technology specialists in our process sales organization, other Clean tech business developers in Energy division, and collaborate with colleagues located in Sales companies. Your main focus will be:
Owner of the Energy Division's Renewable Chemicals, Fuels and Plastics agenda and coordinate the work cross Business units, including;
Market outlooks, market studies, product positioning and assess the business potentials
Drive and coordinate the business development area of the division and collaboration with the Sales companies
External industry networks as well as external events such as conferences and exhibitions
Compiling external and internal communication material across every media platform
Drive business development with a mid- to long-term perspective for BU Energy Separation
Having high commercial and technical skills in renewable chemicals application areas to develop Alfa Laval to a leading position within the field.
Technologies include evaporation, high speed separators, decanters and freshwater generators.
Ability to develop business proposals for solutions in your portfolio in collaboration with technical experts
Develop Clean Tech partnerships in line with the BU strategy and be owner of suitable partnerships.
Keeping the sales pipeline for the division and be responsible for renewable sales revenue for the BU
We are mainly looking for positions in Lund, Stockholm (Tumba), or Copenhagen (Soborg) but for the right candidate anywhere else in Europe can be possible. You will report to the BU Head of Process Sales, Sweden, and work closely with our divisional CleanTech organization.
What you know
We believe you are a seasoned business development professional with the capability to work in the unknown and communicate it in a clear and structured way. You have several years of technical-commercial experience linked to industrial production processes in the renewable chemicals industry in an international setting. As well as experience from a matrix organization and an understanding of how to manage the customer journey with indirect responsibilities.
You have a graduate degree in engineering, business, or similar. Besides working experience, we believe that you are passionate about sustainability and like to constantly grow your knowledge. Excellent communication skills, and fluent written and spoken English is a requirement.
What's in it for you?
We offer an exciting and challenging position in an inclusive and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
