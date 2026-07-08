Claims Handler in the Travel Claims Department
Falck Sverige AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Falck Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Global Assistance helps travelers abroad. We assist both insurance companies and companies with holidaymakers, business travellers and expatriate employees. Our core competencies are medical assistance, travel assistance and claims handling, all of which are services that are handled at our 24/7 emergency Response Centers around the world.
Falck Global Assistance is expanding its travel claims department and is looking for a service-oriented and native/C2 Danish-Speaking Claims Handler for an immediate opening at our Stockholm office.
In this role, you will be a crucial point of contact for Danish- and English-speaking travelers, helping them navigate their claims when unexpected incidents occur. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with strong problem-solving skills and a background in customer service or claims to join a world-leading assistance company.
You will be handling travel claims, such as cancellation, baggage delay, and illness and holiday compensation for Swedish and Danish insurance companies and businesses. You will be responsible for ensuring that customers receive prompt, efficient, and accurate advice and case handling, in accordance with their insurance policy terms. The customer is at the core of our business, and our focus is to ensure every customer feels they are in safe hands, which is why customer service is central to us.
Your primary tasks will be:
Processing and managing incoming claims in Danish and English.
Creating and registering new cases.
Gathering relevant information about the claim.
Providing telephone advice to private and/or business travelers, as well as interpreting and communicating insurance policy terms, both verbally and in writing.
Qualifications:
Native/C2-level Danish and fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Accustomed to working with the Microsoft Office suite.
Some years of work experience in customer-focused roles and experience working with CRM systems.
As a person you:
Has strong communications skills and enjoys talking to customers on the phone and does so with empathy.
Understands how to maintain a suitable pace with a good balance between quality case handling and processing an agreed number of claims per day.
Thrives in a dynamic environment and enjoys working with different insurance policies.
Takes responsibility for their tasks and likes to work independently – always with the option to ask for help.
Wants to be part of a team with a strong focus on well-being and knowledge sharing.
You recognize yourself in Falcks Winning Behaviours: We Build Trust, We Are Committed To Care, Together, We Create More Value
We offer
An exciting and unique role where you make a real difference for people in need of assistance.
The opportunity to be part of a world-leading company in Travel and Claims Assistance, with a focus on innovation and high competence.
A job in a leading international group with offices in countries including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Turkey, Thailand, and the USA, with community-focused owners who actively support research in Health and Life Sciences.
A workplace in the heart of Stockholm with motivated employees who thrive in their roles.
Collective agreement
Other information
Permanent position, starting with a 6-month probation period.
Working hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on a two-week rotating schedule.
Are you interested?
For more information about the job, please send an email to Claims Team manager på gabriela.corona@falck.com
.
Welcome with your application via the indicated applying channel. The application deadline is August 16th 2026, and the selection- and interview process will start from second half of August. We don ́t accept applications via email
We look forward to hearing from you! Become part of Falck - Bring Care Into Your Career! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Falck Sverige AB
(org.nr 556235-1907)
Sankt Eriksgatan 113 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Global Assistance AB Kontakt
Rekryterare
Gabriela Corona gabriela.corona@falck.com Jobbnummer
9997396