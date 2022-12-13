Circularity Lead
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. We are now looking for a Circularity Lead that will join our journey ahead.
If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is a temporary assignment from January to August 2023, covering a parental leave. In this position we invite you to work from our HQ office in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you 'll do
In this role you will support the teams and co-workers at Polestar in reaching our goals for circularity. You will maintain speed in coordinating activities for circularity throughout Polestar's organization and on existing circularity projects, and start new ones where needed. You will be a part of the Sustainability team and work together with innovative and open-minded colleagues who like you believes electrification is a part of a sustainable future for our planet.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Continue implementing activities throughout the organisation supporting Polestar's vision and strategy on circularity
• Ensure that Polestar operates in a way that cover various aspects of circularity
• Ecosystems impact
• Material circularity
• Lifetime optimization
• Utilization improvement
• Lead or be a part of circularity projects throughout Polestar and our affiliate network
• Manage external and internal partnerships relating to circularity
• Collect and follow up on circularity KPIs
• Perform internal trainings and communication activities on circularity
• Secure that legal requirements and relevant external frameworks relating to circularity are followed
Who you are
Your main expertise and passion is circular economy! As a person you are a quick learner, enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven. You're not afraid to try new approaches and unconventional methods, and you work well both individually and as part of a team. You have a holistic view on circularity, including vision, business, sustainability and customers. You are energized by working in a creative start-up environment, taking action where you see potential and creating a structure where and when needed.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• MSc in Environmental Science with a Natural Science base or equivalent
• More than 5 years of experience working within sustainability, preferably with circular economy topics
• Proven track record in managing projects and cross-functional work groups.
At Polestar, you will be leading a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
