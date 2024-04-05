Circular Material Engineer - Car Service Business
2024-04-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At Volvo Cars our purpose is clear: For Life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction. The aftermarket business is fundamental to Volvo Cars' customer satisfaction and profit and we are also a vital part in contributing to Volvo Cars sustainability strategy.
At Circular Parts and Materials in the Car Service Business organisation, we develop products in the aftermarket space and drive profitability which will increase Volvo Cars' circular business. We maximise parts lifespan and optimize material handling when cars are reaching their end of life. The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective and digitalization, but also our customers' expectations. We need to change with it.
We are now looking for a Circular Material Engineer to our team.
What you'll do
In the role as Circular material engineer, you will be working with the circular material strategy at our department and cross functional. You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders in the value chain to develop and implement the operational solution. It includes being responsible for the circular materials roadmap, to implement necessary changes and deliver according to Volvo Cars strategies.
The role means performing a wide variety of work tasks, such as representing circular materials in the aftermarket in internal forums and taking part in the daily operation in the Circular - Reuse & Recycling team.
You will also support our work with the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS), end of life vehicle legal compliance and partial participation in projects regarding recycling and reuse of parts internally and externally (Chalmers, RISE, etc.).
The focus is always to increase circular business, reduce our environmental footprint and increase profit.
Who you are
The role requires you have prior knowledge and at least five years' experience from working with materials and recycling and an advantage if you also have know-how from automotive recycling business, either on the technical or business side.
Experience from project management is vital and you should be ready to dig in and be a part of the daily operational work.
You will work as part of a team and have extensive interaction cross-functionally and act in a multi-cultural global environment.
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key. The role has high requirements on collaboration, hence you can balance the needs of multiple stakeholders, like working with others to reach common goals.
You are fluent in English, spoken and written, and have a university degree.
Want to know more? We hope so.
If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities, please contact Carolina Bergström, Manager Circular - Reuse & Recycling, at carolina.bergstrom@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
We want your application as soon as possible but at the latest 21/04-2024.
