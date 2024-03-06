Circular Development Engineer - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At Volvo Cars our purpose is clear: For Life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. The aftermarket business is fundamental to Volvo Cars' customer satisfaction and profit, and we are also a vital part in contributing to Volvo Cars sustainability strategy.
At Circular Exchange Parts in the Car Service Business organization, we develop Remanufacturing products in the aftermarket space and drive profitability which will increase Volvo Cars' circular business. The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective and digitalization, but also our customers expectations on the complete experience around mobility. We need to change with it.
About the position
To succeed in the new competitive landscape, Car Service Business needs to develop new products. Your responsibility will be to support this transformation with advanced analytics and lead specific cross functional initiatives and tasks.
The focus is always to increase circular business, reduce our environmental footprint and increase profit.
We are now seeking for two new members withing our team.
What you'll do
In this role, you will be responsible to Project Lead Remanufacturing Projects from Analyse Phase to Implementation. You will also work closely with other functions that is included in the Projects. (Part Supply&Logistic, R&D, Procurement).This will require a wide variety of work tasks, such as representing the product in different forums, contributing to the strategy, and taking part in the daily operations. With focus on increased circular business and environmental footprint, you will be responsible that projects deliveries meets business objectives i.e. quality, cost and time.
You role also include:
• Plan, manage, develop and follow up of studies and projects in accordance with projects objectives.
• Create project organization after decision in Car Service Business.
• Identify and resolve or escalate issues quickly when project deliveries are at risk.
• Identify key indicators, needed documentation, activities and resources needed.
• Present and report project status / development on a regularly basis to Stakeholders
• Developing remanufacturing tech specification together with R&D.
Who you are
It is necessary to have a prior knowledge from either R&D or aftermarket business, either on the technical / logistic or business side. You also have well established experience from project management but are ready to dig in and be a part of the operational work.
Your communication skills need to be excellent, as you will have interaction cross-functionally and act in a multi-cultural environment.
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key. The work has high requirements on collaboration, hence you can balance the needs of multiple stakeholders, like working with others to reach common goals and have a high drive with a positive attitude when solving joint problems.
You are fluent in English, spoken and written, and has a university degree.
If you share the passion for creating great customer experience, have an open mind set, thrive on innovative ways of working and want to be part of a global, diverse team you could be our next colleague.
Want to know more? We hope so.
If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities, please contact Christoffer Mårtensson, Manager of Circular Exchange Parts, at christoffer.martensson@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
We want your application as soon as possible but at the latest 21/03-2024.
Please note, due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70074-42310389". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8520074