Senior Assurance Analyst
2024-04-09
Volvo
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Senior Assurance Analyst, you will advise on new market entries, systems enhancements, new products and services, business continuity plans, and training services to add value, reducing operational risks, and improve VFS Europe & International operational performance.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Through operational control reviews, provide assurance to markets in Europe and International where operational and financial controls are working in accordance with VFS internal control framework, and are compliant with VFS directives and Volvo Group policies / standards
* Review processes ensuring organizations operate in compliance with regulatory requirements (e.g. central banks, local regulators)
* Perform root cause analysis and provide management with detailed recommendations as to how remediate deficiencies in the most effective manner
* Ascertain that implemented controls operate effectively and as intended
* Conduct specific operational reviews and ad hoc activities for appropriate markets or processes as needed.
* Perform ongoing follow ups as to ensure control gaps and process/control improvements identified by Business Risk Assurance and Advisory, internal or external auditors, as well as other sources have been fully remediated and operate effectively
* Maintenance of the deficiency database for the region
* Identify, assess and timely report control gaps/deficiencies in the organization to the operational control and line/regional management.
* Support the BRAA team and line management with training on internal control framework, risk mitigation, assurance activities and training on fraud & corruption risk awareness
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director Business Risk Assurance & Advisory. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics. You have also proven attention to detail, with a high learning agility.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* University degree in Business Administration or Finance, or other relevant field, Masters preferred
* A minimum of 5 years of working experience in operations (e.g. credit, operations, collections, risk management) and/or accounting & finance
* Equipment finance and leasing industry experience
* Experience in internal control, audit and/or compliance would be beneficial but not critical.
* Exceptional grammar, business writing, and presentation preparation skills including the ability to communicate at all levels of the organization.
* Excellence in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus.
* Expert level experience working with Microsoft Office.
* Business mindset.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last Application Date 2024-04-24
