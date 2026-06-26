CI/CD Support Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help keep a large-scale software factory healthy in an environment where connected car experiences and infotainment evolve quickly. The team works close to the core of software delivery, creating visibility into CI/CD flows, environments, and product status so development teams can act faster and with better insight.
This is a hands-on role where you combine operational support, troubleshooting, and automation. You will work closely with CI developers and platform teams, respond early when issues appear, and help improve the reliability of the delivery flow. It is an interesting opportunity if you enjoy solving real problems in a complex CI environment where your work makes a clear difference to everyday development.
Job DescriptionYou will monitor CI/CD pipelines, build systems, and test flows to keep them stable and available.
You will provide hands-on CI support through both manual issue handling and automated monitoring.
You will investigate failures in builds, tests, Jenkins, Gerrit, and surrounding environments to identify root causes.
You will act as first-line support for CI-related issues and make sure incidents are communicated, resolved, or escalated when needed.
You will collaborate with CI developers and infrastructure teams to remove recurring issues and improve reliability.
You will contribute to automation of support workflows and help develop smarter auto-nursing capabilities.
You will support the configuration and day-to-day use of tools such as Gerrit and Jenkins in the CI ecosystem.
RequirementsDegree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines and developer workflows.
Strong troubleshooting skills, with the ability to analyze logs and identify issues across systems.
Experience with Jenkins, Airflow, Gerrit, and GitHub.
Experience with Gerrit configuration or code review workflows.
Python skills for automation and tooling.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Ability to complete required background checks for the assignment.
Nice to haveExperience working with large-scale CI environments.
Familiarity with test infrastructure and release support.
Experience in DevOps or platform support roles.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7979207-2073657". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9981520