CI/CD DevOps Engineer
2024-06-04
ECARX is a global mobility-tech company partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full stack solution - central computer, System-on a chip (SoCs) and software to continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company's products have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide and continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.
About the Role
Software Factory (SwF) is our central department responsible for integrating, building, testing, and releasing our vehicle software products, as well as harmonizing and rolling out processes, methods, and tools across the global software development organization at ECARX.
Software Factory covers many different areas like CI/CD architecture, Cloud infrastructure, integration, release, test automation, and software quality. Hence, working with us means setting the base for state-of-the-art software development practices within ECARX to meet current and future demands.
Being a DevOps engineer at ECARX is about optimizing the whole. Processes, methods, tools, IT Infrastructure, information model and automation Framework are all included in Software Factory scope. The function of SwF is developer centric in the sense that the solutions are optimized with respect to the developer's everyday work.
Responsibilities
As an engineer and developer in SwF you will be part of an agile team with technical hands on focus in close collaboration with the Product Owner and the projects.
You will be responsible for feature and infrastructure development (using state-of-the-art methods).
You will refine requirements together with the team and work with the development of features and infrastructure.
You are ready to work according to an agile development methodology.
Qualification & skills
University degree in Computer Science or a related field.
At least 5 years of professional experience in software development industry.
Hands on experience of CI/CD infrastructure and tool architecture, integration, configuration and deployment.
DevOps of Backend Systems (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud).
Experience of software development processes, methodologies, and tools such as: Software Development Lifecycle processes, agile development methodologies, software methodologies and software development tools
Expertise in Automotive Software Development (embedded is a plus, programming languages e.g. C++, Python, Java)
Business-fluent in English.
