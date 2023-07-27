Chiller Technician/hvac - Kyltekniker
2023-07-27
We're growing and hiring, now we're looking for a Chiller Technician to join our team in Stockholm/Arlanda
What you'll do:
The Temperature Control Technician is responsible for short term scheduling of resources to meet business demands. Responsible for the work and preparation of equipment ready for hire including the following, Fluid Chillers, Fluid Pumps, Air Handlers, Heaters & Boilers.
Key Responsibilities include:
• Ensuring accuracy of checking in returned equipment, preparation, delivery related hard allocation, and equipment repairs
• Ensuring that equipment allocated for delivery or transfer is available on time and has been prepared to the highest standards
• Perform hard allocation of plant to meet depot contract requirements, including release and return of plant, off-hire inspections, and processing of chargeable extras
• Ensure that all service paperwork is completed in a legible and timely manner - including use of handheld devices
• Strive to continuously improve service delivery and quality relating to TC & MC products
• Routine servicing of plant both in location and on site
• To maintain a safe working environment whilst also being responsible for always ensuring the health and safety of self and others
• Comply with company QHSE procedures and maintain awareness of all relevant regulations e.g. F Gas Regulations
• Responsible for all general aspects of admin and service duties (Including service reports and time sheets, test sheets)
The duties described above cover the focus of the role, however from time to time you may be required to carry out any other duties which are reasonable and within your abilities to support other areas of the business.
Who we're looking for...
You will have a technical engineering qualification (electrical or mechanically)
Ideally you will have a Refrigerant Handling (F Gas) CITB Brazing qualification or equivalent. Qualification. Alternatively, if not qualified to the above, individual must have good grounding in mechanical engineering and be willing to undertake any training provided to attain these qualifications. You must also hold a full, clean, and valid driving license and be able to work out of hours as and when required and be part of the on- call rota
About Aggreko
Around the world, people, businesses, and countries are striving for a better future. A future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed. We're the people who keep the lights on and control temperature. We are hiring immediately for a Temperature Control Technician based out of our Stockholm depot- a role that is critical in making sure our customers get the electricity, heating and cooling they need.
Why Aggreko? Here are some of the perks and rewards.
• Roles where you can make a direct contribution to the success of the business
• A focus on continued personal development
• Refer a friend scheme
• Pension Scheme - opportunity to save for your retirement with generous company contribution
How to apply?
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our Swedish supplier Vi Rekryterar.nu. If you have any questions about the role or the process, pls don't hesitate to contact Mona Wågberg at mona@virekryterar.nu
or call 073 9500773
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
