Childcare position in Vasastan
2025-04-30
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position Details:
Location: Vasastan
Children: 9 month and 3 year old
Schedule: Monday - Friday
Timings: 11:00 - 19:00
Start period: as soon as possible
Language: English
Duration: long term
Pets: No
Allergies: No
Requirements: Someone experienced with babies and reliable.
We're looking for candidates who:
Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
Are flexible with the schedule.
Experienced with new-borns and babies under 1 years old.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se
