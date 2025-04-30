Childcare position in Vasastan

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2025-04-30


Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!


We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?

Position Details:
Location: Vasastan
Children: 9 month and 3 year old
Schedule: Monday - Friday
Timings: 11:00 - 19:00
Start period: as soon as possible
Language: English
Duration: long term
Pets: No
Allergies: No
Requirements: Someone experienced with babies and reliable.

We're looking for candidates who:


Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
Are flexible with the schedule.
Experienced with new-borns and babies under 1 years old.

How to Apply

If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to:
info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
Follingbogatan 24 (visa karta)
113 24  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9314849

