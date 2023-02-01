Chief technology Officer (CTO) to World of Volvo
2023-02-01
World of Volvo is a Brand Experience Centre that will open its doors to the public during springtime 2024. It is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Volvo Cars and a meeting place in the city centre of Gothenburg for inspiration and entertainment. An interactive destination with permanent and temporary exhibitions, concerts, talks and conferences, a bistro, restaurant, and shop. Now we are attracting top talent to create the most spectacular customer experience in North Europe.
A great place needs great people - join World of Volvo!
Imagine a Brand Experience Centre made by people for people. World of Volvo, a meeting place where we care for each other and the planet. Or as we like to say - a world with more "omtanke".
Be inspired by the Volvo brand and legacy and enjoy a constantly changing programme of global exhibitions, events and performances.
We're now looking for a Chief technology Officer (CTO) to establish and execute the Digital Strategy and operational IT management for World of Volvo. Together, we will create a vibrant meeting place, conveying the essence of the Volvo brand. Are you up for the challenge?
Who you are
Do you enjoy IT-design, defining IT-landscape and manage development, operation and support of IT systems? Are you hands-on, operationally strong and willing to form and execute business models and strategies, bringing the knowledge and insight of how digitization can support developing a competitive advantage? Do you have proven experience in leading complex and transformational initiatives in dynamic environments? If so, please continue reading!
What we would like to offer
As CTO you will be part of the World of Volvo Senior Management Team. In this role you are not only responsible for our digital strategy and operative processes, but also for its integration with the business strategy and technology capabilities required to support our success.
This means to actively contribute to and ensure integration of both strategy, operative planning and execution. You will lead the development of the IT strategic and operative plan and roadmap. All this, build on the defined IT-landscape for World of Volvo and it 's prerequisites.
You will manage the design and implementation of a digital operating model, including governance process fulfilling corporate, commercial and regulatory requirements. Also cover the roles CISO and DPO of the company, ensuring assets are adequately protected.
Develop and maintain an IT workforce, direct the IT sourcing strategy as well as manage IT contracts and licenses lies within your scope of responsibility. Also, you have the financial responsibility, such as financial goals, budgets, forecasts, and actual follow-ups for operational expenses as well as Capex within the area.
Qualifications
* Extended experience in related roles. If includes some leadership experience, even better
* Educated in Information Technology, preferably at a bachelor level or equivalent experience
* Hands on operational IT experience and can-do attitude
* Excellent analytical, strategic conceptual thinking
* Result and action oriented, with ability to switch from strategic thinking to hands-on IT work
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to explain digital concepts and technologies to business leaders, and business concepts to the IT workforce
* Fluent in Swedish and English
Do you recognize yourself?
As a person you are an inspiration to others and a true team player. You value the start-up culture but can appreciate to be part of the greater Volvo community.
As a leader you are strategic but also love to be hands-on and getting things done. In our team we help each other out, no matter the role. Together we will shape World of Volvo and make sure that our visitors will have an experience out of the ordinary - and we have fun along the way!
Are we a perfect match?
If yes, please apply already today but no later than January the 31st 2023. Curious, and have questions? Please contact Senior Recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
or Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
It's happening! World of Volvo is opening in 2024. Welcome with your application!www.worldofvolvo.com
