Chief Risk Officer to The Swedish Club, Gothenburg
2024-05-24
The Swedish Club was established in 1872, founded by shipowners. Today, we are a leading marine mutual insurer in international shipping, offering a full range of marine insurance products. We are a mutual organisation, which means its members own the Club. Every member has met our demanding conditions of entry, and strategic decisions are taken by a Board of Directors made up of our members.
Our head office is in Gothenburg, Sweden, with local offices in some of the world's strategic shipping centres, Athens, Oslo, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. We are a team-based organisation consisting of approximately 140 employees. For more information, please visit www.swedishclub.se.
About the Role
As Chief Risk Officer, you will have the opportunity to further develop and shape our risk control function. This is an independent key functional role on a global level. Your main responsibilities will include ensuring that all significant risks are identified, analysed, and managed by relevant functions, providing guidance on risk-related issues, and drafting and designing reports for management and the Board of Directors. The role also involves ensuring that internal rules, processes and routines are effective and proposing necessary changes. We want you to actively contribute to the development of the risk framework and ensure that all activities are integrated into it. This is a broad role where you will work company-wide and report directly to the CEO and the Board.
Key Responsibilities:
Establish and ensure company-wide risk controls.
Identify risks arising from deficiencies in the company's risk management and new risks that may arise due to changing conditions.
Monitor and control the company's risk management.
Analyse the company's significant risks and their development.
Review and evaluate internal regulations, processes, and routines to ensure their appropriateness and effectiveness, and propose improvements when necessary.
Regularly report risk information to the management team and the Board.
Support decision-making with relevant information and ensure that internal rules, processes, and routines are effective, proposing necessary changes.
Coordination of the ORSA process and responsibility for the ORSA report.
Ensure incident reporting is carried out to promote a culture where risks are taken seriously.
Management and coordination of the risk committee.
Training in the area of responsibility.
Who Are You?
We are looking for someone with a relevant university degree and at least 5 years of experience in a similar role, preferably within the insurance industry, alternatively within banking, debt collection, or other regulated business. You have a strong understanding of operational risks and internal controls, with the ability to identify cost-saving opportunities. Experience and expertise in risk assessment within information security are considered advantageous. You speak and write English at a professional level.
As a person, you have a structured approach and personal maturity that allows you to navigate complex situations in a trust-building and professional manner. You have a genuine interest in working closely with the business where you pedagogically and informatively build relationships - working hand in hand with the operations.
Our Offer
In the role of Chief Risk Officer, you get the opportunity to shape and develop the risk control function together with our departments, contribute to operational improvements, and find effective internal controls. This is a global and broad role with many points of contact where you are welcomed into an exciting and unique industry.
We offer you a key role in an international environment where you will be surrounded by highly professional colleagues, many with unique specialist expertise. You will deal with complex and stimulating issues and regulations that are constantly influenced by the prevailing global situation. We will entrust you with significant responsibility, providing you with opportunities to develop in your professional role.
Our corporate culture is ambitious and familial, which ensures that our employees thrive and stay with us. Our spacious headquarters is located by Göta Älv, and we offer you great employee benefits. Our core values in daily work are Proactive, Reliable, Committed - we hope and believe you share these values with us.
Application
In this recruitment process, The Swedish Club is collaborating with Jerrie, part of Maquire Group. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruitment consultants, Frida Garding Lindstrand, at frida.lindstrand@jerrie.se
or Karin Kvist at karin.kvist@jerrie.se
