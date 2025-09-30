Chief Operating Officer
2025-09-30
Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Frost Unmanned AB
Location: Stenungsund, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time, Permanent
About Frost Unmanned AB
Frost Unmanned AB is a leader in high-performance fixed-wing drones (Tracer 160) and unmanned surface vehicles (Arrow 600) for military clients. As we scale production and operations, we need a strategic Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead our growth from Stenungsund.
Role Overview
As COO, you will drive operational excellence, overseeing production, supply chain, compliance, and team leadership to meet ambitious growth targets. This role requires on-site work in Stenungsund, as no team wins the Champions League remotely.
Key Responsibilities
Develop scalable processes for manufacturing and supply chain.
Lead production of drones and USVs, managing facilities and vendors.
Build high-performance, safety-focused teams.
Ensure compliance with EASA, MOD, or similar regulations.
Optimize costs and support military contracts.
Qualifications
Experience as COO or senior operations leader in aerospace, defense, or hardware tech.
Proven track record scaling operations.
Knowledge of manufacturing, quality standards (ISO, AS9100), and defense regulations.
Strong leadership and problem-solving skills.
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or related field; MBA preferred.
We Offer
Competitive salary and equity package.
Chance to shape a fast-growing defense tech company.
Collaborative, mission-driven culture.
Work Environment
This role is based on-site in Stenungsund, Sweden, to drive hands-on collaboration.
Our Commitment
Frost Unmanned AB is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity and inclusion for all employees.
Apply Now
Submit your CV and cover letter via https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4306113966/?pathWildcard=4306113966&trk=mcm.
Join us to shape the future of military unmanned systems!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840)
Hyvelvägen 3 (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Körkort
