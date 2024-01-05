Chief Marketing Officer - CMO
Impactpool is an emerging leader in the SaaS HR-tech industry, dedicated to providing the world's best career platform for companies and organizations committed to making a positive impact. Our primary focus is on serving B2B clients by delivering an all-inclusive platform. This platform seamlessly integrates Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Candidate Relationship Management (CRM), career site capabilities, talent pools, cutting-edge AI functionalities, and essential integrations. It enables our clients to attract, engage, recruit, and retain top-tier talent dedicated to creating meaningful impact worldwide.
Moreover, we're experiencing remarkable growth in the B2C market. Presently, we have an extensive network of nearly one million registered global talent, gaining exclusive access to career tools and curated job opportunities tailored to their interests and expertise.
Position Overview:
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead our marketing efforts and build the marketing team. This pivotal role demands a strategic thinker capable of developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies while actively contributing to operational tasks. The ideal candidate will be passionate about HR tech, Sustainable Development, driving results, elevating brand visibility, and generating high-quality leads to support our continued growth. You will report directly to the CEO and be part of the Senior Management Team.
Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership: Develop and execute an innovative and cohesive marketing strategy aligned with company goals, focusing on both B2B and B2C segments.
Team Building: Establish and lead a high-performing marketing team, recruiting top talent and fostering a collaborative and results-driven environment.
Brand Development: Drive brand awareness initiatives, crafting and implementing branding strategies to enhance the company's market positioning.
Lead Generation: Generate high-quality marketing-qualified leads (MQLs) through targeted campaigns, content marketing, and demand generation initiatives.
Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze marketing KPIs, leveraging data-driven insights to optimize marketing strategies and campaign effectiveness.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate closely with sales, product, and executive teams to ensure marketing strategies are aligned with overall business objectives.
Budget Management: Develop and manage the marketing budget, allocating resources effectively to maximize ROI.
Market Research: Stay abreast of industry trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
Qualifications:
Proven track record of at least 5 years in senior marketing roles, preferably within the SaaS or technology industry.
Strong leadership skills with experience building and managing high-performing marketing teams.
Demonstrated success in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies that drive brand awareness and lead generation in both B2B and B2C markets.
Deep understanding of digital marketing, content strategy, demand generation, and marketing analytics.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation abilities.
Strategic thinker with a results-oriented mindset, capable of balancing strategic vision with hands-on operational execution.
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field; MBA or relevant advanced degree is a plus.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses
Inclusion in Stock Option Programme
Opportunity to build and shape the company's marketing function from the ground up
Comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, retirement plans, and more
Collaborative and innovative work culture with opportunities for growth and professional development
If you are a visionary marketing leader with a proven track record of driving impactful marketing strategies and are excited about joining a fast-paced, growth-oriented company, we encourage you to apply and be part of our journey to success.
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you'd be an excellent fit for this role.
