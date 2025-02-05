Chief IT Developer
2025-02-05
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years.
Job ID: 23907
Take a leading role in building Nordea's Pega System Architect capability and help shape Nordea's future digital transformation.
Are you a certified and experienced Pega Lead System Architect (LSA), possibly with experience in the financial sector? We are looking for a Pegasystems certified Lead System Architect to help ensure a robust Pega platform and drive Pega best practices in building quality, high performing Pega applications.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Nordea's Group Data Management Office (GDMO). GDMO works across the entire data value chain - accountable for customer behavioural insights, data governance and quality capabilities, data systems, data warehousing & common platforms, data integration, master data management, advanced analytics and data science, incl. artificial intelligence & machine learning. GDMO is also responsible for application development on the Pega platform which supports the transformation of business processes across the bank's value chains.
As the Lead System Architect, you will play a vital role in shaping the platform setup, management of common components and setting best practices as we scale the platform to support the growing adoption of the capability within the bank.
The Role is permanent and based in Finland, Sweden, Poland or Estonia - preferably in Helsinki, Stockholm, Tricity, Warsaw or Tallinn. Please mention in your application these two things: your preferred location and when you could join Nordea.
What you'll be doing
* You will be expected to take a leading role to: Define development standards to be followed for all applications built on the platform.
* Build and maintain common components to be re-used across applications.
* Maintain an inventory of common components and enterprise assets.
* Shape the future platform roadmap to ensure scalability and robustness.
* Act as Pega development SME and provide guidance and support to development teams.
* Define governance to ensure integrity of Pega Layer CakeTM architecture.
* Provide guidance and support for data integrations.
* Define standards for periodic code reviews and support execution.
* Assist in scoping and sizing of new projects.
* Mentor and support other colleagues within the Pega System Architect job family.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have solid hands-on Pega development experience, preferably within the Financial sector.
* Keep yourself abreast with the latest Pega features and standards and enjoy applying them to solve business problems.
* Possess strong technical consulting skills to drive the latest ways to implement software solutions.
* Possess knowledge on a variety of technologies and programming languages, including Application Servers, relational and non-relational data bases and integration techniques.
* Have been a part of or have knowledge on how a Pega Center of Excellence is setup and functions.
* Have leadership skills to take lead in shaping standards and ways of working.
* Have strong stakeholder management skills - working with all levels and parts of the organisation.
* Are interested in training and mentoring others to become future System Architects.
Your experience and background:
* 3+ years as a Pegasystems certified Lead System Architect, actively working with Pega in the role of Lead System Architect.
* 5+ years actively working with Pega in the role of (certified) Senior System Architect.
* 3+ years Java/J2EE development experience.
* Experience leading a team of Pega System Architects in a project/agile team.
* Fluent in English (professional level).
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 15/02/2025.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
Nordea
