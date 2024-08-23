Chief Financial Officer
Join our fast-growing scale-up, Mediatool, as we drive digital transformation for top global brands and agencies. We're looking for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead our finance team and steer our financial strategies. If you're tech-savvy with excellent Excel skills, a robust finance background, and experience in SaaS, you're the perfect fit!
As CFO, you'll guide finance, accounting, operations, and investment strategies, oversee all financial operations, and lead budgeting and forecasting to ensure our processes are primed for success. Reporting directly to the CEO, this key position offers a unique chance to shape our company's future.
What you will do:
Drive financial planning and strategic decision-making.
Develop key reports to inform strategy.
Build and manage our finance team.
Implement processes to enhance financial strategy and market positioning.
Coordinate major initiatives to meet financial goals.
Who are you?
Educated in Finance, Accounting, or related fields.
Experienced in financial management and SaaS business models.
Skilled in data analysis, forecasting, and financial software.
Strong in analytical and communication abilities.
Fluent in Swedish and English; additional languages are a plus.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and a stunning office on Östermalm, Stockholm.
Flexible work environment with significant growth opportunities.
A diverse, international team and a commitment to continuous learning.
About Mediatool:
Mediatool is a rapidly expanding Software as a Service (SaaS) company, dedicated to revolutionizing media management for local and global brands worldwide. Trusted by industry giants like Kellogg's, Estée Lauder, and H&M, we empower our clients with cutting-edge marketing planning and performance management solutions.
