Chief Engineer within Piping to Metso
2024-10-10
Job Summary
Due to increased order intake, we want to strengthen our team in Skellefteå with a chief engineeri in piping design for the Plant & Piping Engineering department - an exciting position for you with drive, commitment and good communication skills.
Metso is a pioneer in sustainable technology, complete solutions and services for aggregate production, mineral processing and metal refining worldwide. We are a partner for positive change.
Do you want to take the opportunity to work in a company that strives to use our earth's natural resources in a more responsible way? At Metso, you will be part of a supportive and inclusive network of colleagues from all over the world. There will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. This is your opportunity to rise above what was possible yesterday.
As a chief engineer in piping, you will be offered a very varied, interesting and responsible job where you will be able to participate in implementing and developing Metso's world-leading technologies and equipment. The design work includes everything from detailed design and development of our equipment and machines - to designing piping systems for entire process plants. Often the design work includes advanced technical analyses, component selection and system design.
In addition to carrying out direct design work yourself, in your role as leader you will be responsible for the discipline's commitments in the projects, such as technical control, planning, follow-up and quality assurance. Contributing to the department's development, streamlining work tools, processes and routines is a natural part of the work.
Depending on the scope of the projects, the size of the team you lead will vary from just yourself - to a number of designers. You report to project management and overall construction managers in the projects, as well as to the head of the Plant and Piping Engineering department.
Requirements and Experience
In order to be successful in the role, we believe that you have a relevant university or civil engineering degree and that you subsequently have many years of work experience from similar tasks through which you acquired good knowledge in areas such as piping design, system design and specification and procurement of materials and equipment (valves, pumps, heat exchangers, etc.).
It is important that you have good computer skills in Microsoft Office, as well as in design applications used in the discipline's work. You work proactively and in a structured manner and have good communication skills both verbally and in writing in English. Your personal qualities make it natural for you to motivate and lead teams, both technically and organizationally. You are flexible, without prestige and are willing to cut corners where necessary.
As our customers are all over the world, you have the opportunity and willingness to travel both domestically and abroad for work.
Contact information
We offer you an opportunity to contribute to the world-leading sustainable smelter technologies of the future. You get to work in our brand new modern office in a very friendly, respectful and engaging work climate with challenging, varied and interesting assignments. You get the opportunity to feel the community in the project teams but also stand on your own two feet where you have direct customer contact. With us at Metso, you will be in the driver's seat and push your own career forward. We value teamwork, collaboration and diversity.
Does this describe you? Do not hesitate to apply or get in touch for more information. Apply at www.skelleftea.wikan.se.
Scope: Full-time, indefinitely.
Selection may take place continuously.
Location: Skellefteå
