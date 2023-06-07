Chief Development Officer At Envision Aesc

Lewis Langley och Partners Advokatbyrå HB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-06-07


Please note that the employer is Envisio AESC
The Industry Development Officer will lead the development of industrial EPC and industrialization projects and programs for Lithium Ion Battery Gigafactories, globally.
Key Responsibilities:
Define and implement global EPC and industrialization strategy
Define the skills and competencies required, create the organizational structure and oversee recruitment of key strategic positions
Create and manage the project budgets, define key project milestones and reporting lines
Lead, advise, and consult across all EPC and Industrialization functions and disciplines.

Experience & requirements:
Bachelors or Masters in relevant field of study
At least 10+ years of leadership experience within complex EPC projects
Previous experience in construction or industrialization of mega or gigafactories.

https://www.envision-aesc.com/en/

