Chief accountant to global MedTech company

Our client is an International Med Tech Company with office in Gothenburg as well as in several other places around the world. We at Wise Professionals/Eqonomy are looking for an Interim Chief Accountant to support our client while they are recruiting for the permanent position. The period of this assignment is estimated to be around six months, maybe longer. We would like You to start this assignment asap and the contract is full time. We also welcome You who have your own company to go as a sub-contract consultant.
Main responsibilities
As an Interim Chief Accountant you will be part of the Nordic Finance team consisting of you and another accountant. You report to the Nordic CFO. You will be responsible of the monthly accounting activity as well as reporting of the legal entities in Sweden, Norway and one other entity. In this position you will be an allrounder and your accounting skills combined with your eye for business operation will be key. The company has a Shared Service Function abroad and the AP/AR parts will be done from here, so you will naturally have a close collaboration with this unit.
Your main responsibilities and tasks
Have a good control of the financial performance of Sweden, Norway and one more legal entity (including follow up of sales, purchases, Opex, account payables & receivables, assets and liabilities, installed base, investments, tax, cash, provisions ...)
Deliver Group reports, tax declarations, annual accounts and other legal reporting to local authorities in time
Participate in Budget process & monthly follow-up
Perform Monthly Financial analysis including costs / variance analysis & comments
Align current Nordic Finance processes to Internal control requirements
Participate to new projects implemented by Global finance departments
Support the Finance & Administration Manager with all Finance activities
Support the Nordic accounting team and continuously work to improve and stabilize the function to be a successful organization
Background and experience
Preferrable a degree within Accounting/Finance
About 3-5 years of experience of accounting including the closing process
Familiar with IFRS accounting standard
Analytical skills
Social and behavioral skills
Team spirit, ability to communicate, flexibility
Excel advanced (formula, pivot tables...)
SAP knowledge
Professional level of English and preferrable fluent in Swedish
Candidate profile and personal characteristics
Self-starter, Independent, confident in making decisions,
Both analytical and detail oriented, as well as able to see the whole and context
Critical thinking with good problem-solving ability
High integrity with the ability to discuss, take a seat and argue for their position
Good self-insight, personal maturity and low prestige, to be able to challenge and question
Flexible in handling certain bureaucracy
Structured and planning, but with the ability to quickly adjust and improvise to find solutions
About the client
Our client is a large international company within MedTech. It's a pleasant environment and you will have skilled collegues around you. Here in Sweden there are about 30 collegues. The Finance team is mainly based abroad, aside from the Nordic CFO and one controller who are also based in Gothenburg, so You need to be comfortable in being independent in your position here in Gothenburg and not having a large local team. This also requires good knowlede within accounting and being able to find information as well as experience and capacity to move the work forward.
Who are Wise Professionals/Eqonomy?
Wise Professionals/Eqonomy works together with some of Sweden's most attractive employer brands. Working as a consultant means the exciting task of well-known employers and with great opportunity for personal development. In the consultancy role, you meet different company cultures and gain experience from different industries, which means that you develop and build on your resume.
Click here to learn more!
Application and contact
If you have further questions please contact Consultant Manager Lisa Kayser (lisa.kayser@wise.se) for more information about this position.
We review applications continuously so please submit your application as soon as possible. We welcome applications in both Swedish and English.
Please note that we do not accept email applications.
