Chief Accountant, FCA Group & Sweden Volvo Group
2024-04-18
Are you passionate about accounting and digitalization and are looking for the next professional step in a global environment, you might be our new Chief Accountant for Volvo Trucks Market Sweden.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you have a proactive, analytical, business-oriented, and professional mindset and act as a strong stakeholder in the finance community. You have excellent collaboration and communication skills, and you engage and drive improvement. You are well organized with a problem-solving attitude; you have high integrity and simultaneously contribute with a good team spirit.
Qualifications
* University degree in Business Administration or similar education
* Minimum 5 years of experience in the field of accounting
* Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
* Good knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
* Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and preferably also of Power BI
* Previous experience from SAP R/3
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group with the possibility to learn, develop and grow. Being part of the Volvo Group will also give you multiple career opportunities. You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is 2024-05-12 but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Johan Nilsson, FCA Director Volvo Trucks, johan.nilsson.2@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
What you will do
The Chief Accountant is responsible for the accounting records and accuracy within a legal entity and to ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting. The Chief Accountant should also provide both internal and external parties with meaningful, accurate and timely legal entity financial information. As Chief Accountant, you drive change for your respective legal entity accounting flow together with an extensive network of people throughout Volvo Group. Ersättning
