Chief Accountant
2024-02-13
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Powertrain you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
Are you passionate about accounting and digitalization and looking for the next professional step in a global environment, you might be our new Chief Accountant for Volvo Powertrain Corporation.
Volvo Powertrain Corporation is a complex legal company, with a variety of operations within its scope. The entity comprises two large plants, one in Köping for production of gearboxes and one in Skövde with production of engines which is distributed to Truck plants worldwide.
The Chief Accountant is responsible for the accounting records and accuracy within a legal entity and to ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting for the legal entity. The Chief Accountant should also provide both internal and external parties with meaningful, accurate and timely legal entity financial information. As Chief Accountant you drive change for your respective legal entity accounting flow together with an extensive network of people throughout Volvo.
Your future team
You will be joining the Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) team for Group Truck Operation and Group Truck Purchasing team in Gothenburg, reporting to the Director of this team. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA and GTO/GTP. You work in close cooperation with the Financial Controller for Volvo Powertrain Corporation and with the Accounting Services support teams located in Poland and in India. In addition, you have close contacts with the different Business Control teams in Volvo Skövde, Köping and Gothenburg.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you have a proactive, analytical, business-oriented, and professional mindset and act as a strong stakeholder in the finance community. You have excellent collaboration and communication skills, and you engage and drive improvement. You are well organized with a problem-solving attitude, you have high integrity and contribute with a good team spirit.
Qualifications
* University degree in Business Administration or similar education
* Minimum 5 years of experience in the field of accounting
* Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
* Good knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
* Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and preferably also of Power BI
* Previous experience from SAP R/3
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with a great team spirit. The position will give you the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group and Volvo Powertrain.
In the position as Chief Accountant, you will have the possibility to learn and develop. Being part of the Volvo Group will also give you opportunities to develop in your career.
You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Ready for the next move?
This position is located in Gothenburg.
Last application date is Tuesday, February 27.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
For further information, please contact:
Marina Johansson Director GTO & GTP marina.johansson@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian People and Culture partner cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
