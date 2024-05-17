Chemical Compliance Specialist for Cosmetic products
2024-05-17
Job Description
Do you have experience within cosmetic products regulatory compliance? Do you thrive in a fast paced and value driven environment? Then this might be for you!
The Product Compliance Department is responsible for setting requirements and routines for all products sold by the H&M group, in line with legislation and product safety. We research and find regulatory information concerning product safety and legal requirements in new, as well as established markets, and for new products. By supporting several parts of our business with our expertise, we contribute to the overall customer experience.
We are now looking for a Chemical Compliance Specialist for Cosmetic products with a regulatory background. You are flexible and can use your strengths and knowledge in different ways depending on the challenges we face and the service we want and need to give.
Key responsibilities:
Research legal requirements for Cosmetic products for new sales markets and products.
Monitor existing sales markets for private and/or external label cosmetic products.
Transform complex regulatory requirements into user-friendly information and guidelines to enable compliance.
Cooperate, support and train colleagues and other stakeholders to reach desired results.
Qualifications
What you need to succeed:
Hold a degree in chemistry, toxicology or similar with a minimum of a couple of years of work experience within the cosmetic products field and compliance.
Have both knowledge of and work experience with the EU cosmetics regulation.
Are driven with a can-do attitude, able to utilize and adapt your knowledge to the business needs.
Enjoy working independently but at the same time are a great team player.
Have the ability to keep it simple, always with the business and customer in mind.
Are fluent in English.
Are a great communicator.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position that is placed at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 31st of May. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. If you have any questions about the role, please contact responsible recruiter Hilde Derler at hilde.derler@hm.com
. We will interview continuously during the process.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M Brand is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M Here. Så ansöker du
