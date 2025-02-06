Chefs All Positions

Join Our Team - Chefs Wanted at Botica Restaurant, Stockholm!
Are you passionate about cooking and looking for an exciting opportunity in a dynamic kitchen? Botica Restaurant in Stockholm is hiring chefs of all levels to join our team!
Location: Botica Restaurant, Stockholm
Employment: Full-time & part-time positions available
What We Offer:
A creative and vibrant work environment
Competitive salary & benefits
Opportunities for growth and development
Work with a passionate culinary team
What We're Looking For:
Experience in a professional kitchen (preferred, but passion is key!)
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Team player with a positive attitude
Passion for food and high-quality ingredients
If you have a love for cooking and want to be part of an energetic and innovative team, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply now! Send your CV and a few words about yourself to alex@botica.se
Join Botica Restaurant and be part of something special!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: alex@botica.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "BOH".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
The Whole Fish AB (org.nr 559377-7732), http://www.botica.se
Jakobs Torg 3a (visa karta)
111 52  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Botica Restaurant

Kontakt
General manager
Alejandro Blanco
alex@botica.se
0734864122

Jobbnummer
9150353

