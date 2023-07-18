Chef, Sous Chef
2023-07-18
Do you want to have an unforgettable experience in the restaurant industry?
You want to take your already long experience of professional cooking to the next level?
Then this job is for you!
Impressio Group is looking for chefs and sous chefs for seasonal work during summer, autumn and winter 2024.
We offer individual salary according to current collective agreements.
We are looking for you who have solid experience from à la carte cooking and who is a positive team player who always supports your colleagues. You are initiative-taking, solution-focused and can keep many balls in the air at the same time. Accuracy and a good eye for detail are important to deliver the highest possible quality.
As a chef or sous chef with us, you will work in an energetic environment with happy colleagues.
Requirements:
Chef School, minimum 6 years experience from restaurant/hotel kitchen work. English or Swedish speaking and writing. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Seasonal work with possible prelonging. Summer, autumn and winter 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
E-post: info@impressiogroup.com Omfattning
