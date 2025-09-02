Chef for winter, with accommodation
Granö Beckasin AB / Kockjobb / Vindeln Visa alla kockjobb i Vindeln
2025-09-02
, Vännäs
, Bjurholm
, Umeå
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Granö Beckasin AB i Vindeln
, Umeå
, Lycksele
eller i hela Sverige
Now we are looking for chefs for winter 2026!
As a chef at Granö Beckasin, you are part of the team in our organic certified restaurant. The forest and the river are close by and act as a source of inspiration. You know natural cooking and pure flavors. You work closely with the head chef and sous chef in a small team where everyone helps to give the guest a memorable experience.
Granö Beckasin is the hub for nature tourism in Västerbotten Sweden and the restaurant is the result of our vision to elevate local ingredients and food traditions.
You have previous experience of à la carte cooking and can manage all parts of a restaurant kitchen. You work solution-focused both alone and in a team.
You speak English fluently and correct with our foreign guests and colleagues.
We offer seasonal employment of 50-100% depending on the situation. Start of employment by agreement.
Great possibilities for extension of working period!
We have signed a union agreement with the possibility of individual salary setting. Accommodation options are available. In your free time, you can borrow equipment to enjoy the wild life activities and forest.
Feel free to get in touch with any questions!
Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: kokschef@granobeckasin.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Granö Beckasin AB
(org.nr 556722-6930), http://www.granobeckasin.com
Västanå 15 (visa karta
)
922 95 GRANÖ Kontakt
Head chef
Michael Bonta kokschef@granobeckasin.com +46791437979 Jobbnummer
9486649