Chef for new rising hotel
MK Hospitality Management AB / Kockjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla kockjobb i Upplands Väsby
2025-05-06
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MK Hospitality Management AB i Upplands Väsby
Join Us as a Chef - At a New Hotel in Northern Stockholm!
Are you a passionate and driven chef looking to be part of something new and exciting? We are opening the doors to a brand-new hotel in northern Stockholm - and we're looking for a talented chef to help shape our culinary identity from the ground up.
This is a rare opportunity to join a growing concept at an early stage. As part of our opening team, you'll play a key role together with our Head Chef putting our restaurant on the map.
What we offer:
A chance to be part of an exciting journey at a hotel on the rise
A supportive and ambitious team environment
A modern, dynamic workplace in a growing part of Stockholm
What we're looking for:
Proven experience as a chef, preferably in à la carte or hotel environments with minimum of 3 years experiance.
Basic in English required
Highly organized
Good knowledge of HACCP
Ready to build something great with us? Apply today and become part of a culinary journey just getting started. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05
E-post: Dirk.Wolvaardt@firsthotels.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Chef for new rising hotel". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MK Hospitality Management AB
(org.nr 559479-3472), https://www.firsthotels.se/hotell/sverige/stockholm/first-hotel-stockholm-north/
Johanneslundsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
194 61 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Hotel Stockholm North Kontakt
Head Chef
Dirk Wolvaardt Dirk.Wolvaardt@firsthotels.se Jobbnummer
9323678