Chefs - Two Guys Gastro Pub, Älmhult
We are building our kitchen team and are looking for passionate Chefs to join us. Our focus is on high-quality international food, cooked with precision and creativity.
We want people who see cooking as a lifestyle, thrive under pressure in a busy kitchen, and are always eager to learn and evolve with the restaurant. Guest satisfaction and consistency are at the heart of everything we do.
If you are ambitious, energetic, and excited to be part of a pre-opening team, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Two Guys in Älmhult AB
(org.nr 559498-5128) Jobbnummer
9509933