Chapter Lead Solution Engineering R&W
2025-02-12
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Chapter Lead Solution Engineering for the Retail & Wholesale Digital Delivery area of VFS Digital and IT.
What you will do
Together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, you will take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Help lead the product discovery process for assigned capabilities (including requirements gathering, design and scoping) in collaboration with the digital product manager, data analysts and engineers.
• Work to understand full solution capability and functionality, becoming a true expert Interact closely with business stakeholders, across multiple departments and countries
• Analyse and structure business requirements to understand and propose solutions in line with system capabilities
• Support the solution/system development process by providing business and technical best practices and identifying functionalities necessary to cover business needs
• Support release management, ensuring proper communication and full testing of changes
• Perform change management activities and prioritization of changes
• Recommend metrics to measure the performance of the solution in run-time (operation)
• Assess and make configuration changes on solution/system
• Together with technical and business teams, work on identifying, documenting, and resolving issues, incidents, and problems
• Identify opportunities for solution/system improvement, creating customer value
• Provide expertise and knowledge in business capabilities, functional analysis, process flows and mapping with applications, group of applications, or applications sub-portfolios
• Support project teams with the implementation of solutions
• Oversee managed services of solutions and applications in different markets globally
• Facilitate and chair meetings and workshops on solutions/applications
• Author presentations, spreadsheets, reports, and instructional material on solution's functionalities
Who are you?
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to lead others
• Proficiency in at least one (1) programming language like C Sharp
• Demonstrable experience working within a API driven architecture
• Strong structuring and organizing skills
• Strong technical background working with integrations / support
• Ability to present business and technical issues, ideas, and recommendations in verbal, written, and presentation formats using storytelling and logical arguments.
• Experience working in an agile set-up, using DevOps or similar
• The skills to identify risks and impacts regarding the functional solution from a business analysis perspective to propose changes in business processes, IT implementations and/or operations when necessary
• Proficiency in English with enables you to take part in international projects
• Relevant qualifications, certifications or comparable experience
• Ability to work in multi-cultural and diverse environments, on-site or remotely, together with communication experience at all levels of the organization
• Availability to travel internationally
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
