Change Project Manager
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-09-12
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Change Project Manager to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
About the job:
You will Ensure changes within each Launch Project take place in a controlled manner according to Change Management procedure. The very cross functional role shall ensure that all the key disciplines involved for a given change are fully aligned on the scope of a change and its implementation plan.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Point of contact for raising a Change request, assists in driving the change request
• Ensures approval for a change request is received according to the Change Management procedure
• Ensures the Change is properly implemented after approval in documentation systems and on the shop floor
• Report status of Change Requests to the Launch project on a weekly basis
• Responsible for the execution of Design of Experiments which may lead to Change Requests for the Launch project
• Participates in developing a scalable Change Management procedure and governance
• Occasionally on a need basis interface the customer for project reviews and audits.
• Contributes to build up a supportive culture of cooperation and teamwork within the project
We believe that you have:
• MSc. degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Physics, Industrial Management or similar
• Multidisciplinary needs to understand the guiding principles of different disciplines such as: Product Design, Process Engineering, Engineering and Manufacturing Quality. Supply Chain, Supplier Quality, Production Control, etc.
• Outstanding capability to manage large teams cross-functionally
• Fluency in English.
• Previous experience from Change Management is a plus
• Previous experience from automotive industry is a plus.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), http://www.northvolt.com
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8105956