Change Manager
2023-06-22
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.
Shape your journey onboard and offshore with us
MacGregor is searching for a Change Manager, that is located in Gothenburg. This is a 1 year fixed-term contract position.
In the role you will be responsible for the change management methodology and strategy, which will include change management process, tools and sustainability across MacGregor. You will also be responsible for driving the change management process within MacGregor's key transformation programs.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Own, develop and anchor the change management methodology
Apply the change management process and tools to support adoption of the changes required by transformation programs and projects
Support program work streams with stakeholder engagement methods, tools, techniques, templates
Support communications: Support the design, development, delivery and management of communications.
Assess the change impact: Conduct impact analyses, assess change readiness and identify key stakeholders.
Support training efforts: Provide input, document requirements and support the design and delivery of training programs.
Define sustainable change management strategy where the new way of working needs to become the normal way of working.
Risk Assessment in Change Management: Identify, analyse, prepare risk mitigation tactics
What you'll need to succeed
Relevant university level degree.
• 5 years of experience in change management role.
A solid understanding of how people go through a change and the change process.
Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools.
Familiarity with project management approaches, tools and phases of the project lifecycle.
Experience with large-scale organisational change efforts.
Change management certification or designation desired.
As a person you possess exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal as well as excellent active listening skills. You are also able to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences and establish and maintain strong relationships. You influence others and move toward a common vision or goal. You are also flexible and adaptable; able to work in ambiguous situations and work effectively at all levels in an organisation. You have an acute business acumen and understanding of organisational issues and challenges.
You will be part of
By joining MacGregor, you will be able to work closely with leading industry professionals, developing and implementing new concepts that set the standards in the maritime transportation and offshore industries. We offer our employees the opportunity to be part of a truly global organisation leveraged upon our shared values of Integrity, Quality and Safety. With us you will be part of a collaborative working culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself professionally.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Igor Petrovic, Director, Strategic Development, by email address at Igor.Petrovic@macgregor.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 21.07.2023!
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.
Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com
