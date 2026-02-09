Change Lead - Magnum Ice Cream Company
The Magnum Ice Cream Company is a standalone, publicly listed ice cream company with revenues of EUR 7.9 billion. Formerly part of Unilever, we are on a mission to become the ultimate snacking company by combining growth, innovation, ownership mentality, and performance. We create extraordinary ice cream experiences that turn everyday moments into lasting memories. Life tastes better with ice cream.
We move fast, think big, and keep things simple. If you want to grow with us, make an impact, and help shape the future of Ice Cream, you will feel at home here.
As Change Lead, you will play a key role in driving the adoption of new ways of working across Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Together with us, you help turn global transformation initiatives into real and sustainable value in the Nordic markets.
Most of your time will be spent on programs to design new end-to-end processes and a technology stack that enable our dedicated ice cream strategy and an intuitive organization. This work is complemented by separation-related initiatives and the establishment of Global Business Services.
You act as one clear face to the market and help integrate multiple change streams into a coherent employee experience.
You work closely with the Local Deployment Lead, Nordic leadership, and Global and Wave Change Teams to drive adoption, protect operational continuity, and reduce execution risk, while keeping energy and engagement high.
What you'll do
You will own the Nordic change plan, aligning global strategy with local needs and ensuring a clear and coordinated rollout across Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Together with us, you will map stakeholders, assess impacts, and build communication flows that keep the organization engaged and informed.
You will drive adoption and readiness across markets and functions, turning transformation into real business value. When risks or dependencies appear, you will act early with pragmatic mitigation to keep progress steady.
We will rely on you to secure governance and local sign-offs, support training and testing, and enable a smooth transition to new processes and systems. By working closely with Nordic leadership and Communications, you will accelerate readiness and help the organization move confidently forward.
What you'll need
You are a confident and pragmatic change leader who enjoys working in complex environments.
Experience leading change and transformation initiatives, ideally in Nordic markets
Knowledge of change management frameworks such as Prosci, ADKAR, or Kotter
Strong program and stakeholder management skills
Experience working in structured governance environments
High digital literacy and interest in technology and AI
Application
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Jurek. If you have questions, please contact Fredrik Svensson at +46 765 507 00 31 or fredrik.svensson@jurek.se
.
Selection is ongoing, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
This is a one year project based position starting in March.
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
With 19,000 expert ice cream colleagues and iconic brands like Wall's, Cornetto, and Ben & Jerry's, loved in 76 countries, we are the world's largest ice cream company leading the industry. We have been taking pleasure seriously for more than 100 years, serving happiness with every lick or scoop of ice cream for generations.
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly part of Unilever) is all about growth. Growing our business. Growing our customers' businesses. Growing our people's careers. Growth begins with empowerment. So, we free our people to be innovative, responsible entrepreneurs, driven and equipped to give our consumers more amazing products and unforgettable moments - and having fun doing it. Here's what defines success in our organization:
We are all about growth
We operate with speed and simplicity
We win together with fun
We boldly innovate to disrupt our industry
We care and challenge
We are experts in the Ice Cream Category
