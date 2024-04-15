CFD Engineer Thermal & Climate
2024-04-15
We are looking for a CFD Engineer Thermal & Climate for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract.
Description of the assignment
As CFD engineer for Climate & Thermalyou are responsible for carrying out CFD Simulations to verify requirements for the Climate & Thermal Attribute in projects. You will make plans together with the Attribute Leader, prepare, setup and run the simulations and analyze the results. In cooperation with Attribute leader conclude recommendations and suggest solutions together with styling and design teams. The Climate & Thermal attributes covers air distribution in ducts and nozzles, defroster performance, heat up, cool down and passenger comfort. The main responsibility is Climate & Thermal but in the team you will be able to work closely together and support other attribute areas as well
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• M Sc in mechanical engineering, applied mechanics or similar
• Minimum 2 years experience in Fluid Dynamics
• Automotive experience
• Skills in CFD codes like Ansa, Fluent, CCM, TAI Therm
Personal attributes
Analytical, meticulous, solution driven and team player. New challenges of designing future products require a lot of communication to understand and interpret circumstances to be able to build a model and present the results.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
